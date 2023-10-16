NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.5 %

ADM traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $74.39. 914,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,208. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average is $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

