NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,574 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after buying an additional 3,670,191 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,242 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $201,779,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $150,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.9 %

PM traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,184. The firm has a market cap of $144.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

