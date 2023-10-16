NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 2.2% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $11,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,783,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.46. 96,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,372. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.83. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $225.27 and a 12-month high of $259.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

