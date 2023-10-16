NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 122.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,195. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

