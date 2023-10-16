NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NEAR stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $49.81. 228,539 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.68. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1979 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.