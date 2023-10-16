NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

QQQM traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.05. 466,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,672. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $106.57 and a 1-year high of $159.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.70.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.2448 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

