NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 73.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 64.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of QUS traded up $1.26 on Monday, reaching $123.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $103.22 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.26 and a 200-day moving average of $121.01.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

