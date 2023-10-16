NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $11.04 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,832 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.0% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.22. 2,633,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,342,608. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.23.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

