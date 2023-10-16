NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $11.61 Million Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,760 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF makes up 2.1% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $11,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 105,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,482,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,108. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

