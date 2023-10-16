NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $15.95 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $15,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.00. 1,911,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,514,646. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

