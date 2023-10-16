NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 261.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,517. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -457.32, a PEG ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $190.36.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.70.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

