NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $619,661,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 21.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $2.93 on Monday, hitting $213.87. 490,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,698. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

