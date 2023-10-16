NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,124. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.98. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.