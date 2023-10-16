NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,004 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NRG Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NRG shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,002. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

