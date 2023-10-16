NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.41. 679,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average is $71.04. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.45 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

