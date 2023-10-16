NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $5.54 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 92,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 616,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,665,000 after acquiring an additional 35,404 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% during the second quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 376,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,715,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,875,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,593,734. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average is $106.41. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $112.51.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

