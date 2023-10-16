NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.46. The company had a trading volume of 296,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,998. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.43 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.32 and a 200 day moving average of $193.46.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

