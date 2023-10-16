NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Invests $731,000 in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.49% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $388,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $49.66. 10,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,536. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $52.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.73.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.