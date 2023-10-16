NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,547 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.61. 351,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,970. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.85. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $64.48.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $632,731.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,804,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $632,731.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,804,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,380 shares of company stock worth $5,468,510. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

