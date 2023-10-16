NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,358. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $159.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

