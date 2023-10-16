NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises 1.5% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 85,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,171,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.08. The stock had a trading volume of 410,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,921. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.