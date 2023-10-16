NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,266 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 7.9% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.42% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $43,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $12,627,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $100.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,521. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day moving average is $100.42. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.68.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

