NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,201 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $11,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.31. 2,129,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,503. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $54.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.