NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,193 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,193 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 358.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,796,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on OHI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:OHI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.40. 825,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,174. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $34.46.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 262.75%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

