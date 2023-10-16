NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,550 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,550 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,683,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,573. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.76.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.