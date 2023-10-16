NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,748 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,748 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.66. 6,663,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,512,170. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.26.

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

