NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,664 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.81.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $358,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,179,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $358,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,179,511. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.70. 3,159,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,340,646. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.