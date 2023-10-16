NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 289 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.35. The stock had a trading volume of 901,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,175. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $112.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Barclays downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

