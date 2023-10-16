NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 32,332 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,332 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $12,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179,463 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,743,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,323,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 359,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 231.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 150,090 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYD traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.06. 719,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,778. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

