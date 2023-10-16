NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,938 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 212.1% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 68,178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA RWJ traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.72. 125,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,084. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.17. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

