NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,523 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 17.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 82,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 12,327 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 15.9% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 156,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Ares Capital by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 66,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 34,230 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,392,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after acquiring an additional 74,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.26 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 116.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

