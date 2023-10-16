NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 57,240 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,240 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,103,000 after acquiring an additional 289,480 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,138,000 after buying an additional 207,366 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 437,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after buying an additional 155,070 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,934,000 after buying an additional 145,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 210,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.08. 222,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,279. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.45 and a 12-month high of $105.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average is $103.84.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.