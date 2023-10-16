NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 577 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,476,000 after buying an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after buying an additional 2,577,514 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.56.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.70. 497,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,185. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $139.66 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.