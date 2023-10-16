NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 636 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,919 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,664,947,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after buying an additional 1,200,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after buying an additional 223,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,260,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,774,602,000 after buying an additional 188,649 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.08.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $2.75 on Monday, reaching $173.96. 1,353,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,619. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.08 and a 200-day moving average of $152.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

