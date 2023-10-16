NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 756 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $553.47. 1,252,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,508. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.92. The company has a market cap of $251.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $574.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.