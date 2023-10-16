NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 828 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,613 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,163,000 after purchasing an additional 572,632 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.74. The company had a trading volume of 983,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,875. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.04 and a 200-day moving average of $254.49. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $224.00 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

