NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,102 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,102 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Altria Group by 109.3% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 903,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,933,000 after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.74.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,740,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759,454. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 102.89%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

