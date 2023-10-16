NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,663 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,663 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $10,199,000.

SCHP traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.25. 539,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,938. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.14.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

