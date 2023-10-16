NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $286,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHLF stock remained flat at $50.19 during trading hours on Monday. 64,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,281. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

