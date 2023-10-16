NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares in the last quarter.
BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BATS XEMD traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $39.43.
BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF
The BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (XEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. XEMD was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.
