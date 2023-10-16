NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 598.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 210.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMP stock remained flat at $69.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 58.77% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $877.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMP has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.