NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in ServiceNow by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 43,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 132.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 94,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,265,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $551.97. 382,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,384. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.29 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.20, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $566.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

