NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 47.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 45,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XOP traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,627. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $114.16 and a 52-week high of $161.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

