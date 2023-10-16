NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Humana by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 40.5% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,081,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Humana by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,330,000 after buying an additional 29,551 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.10.

Humana Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:HUM traded up $16.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $522.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $484.91 and a 200-day moving average of $486.72. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.