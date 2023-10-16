Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Shares Gap Down to $90.02

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $90.02, but opened at $88.21. Nelnet shares last traded at $88.21, with a volume of 1,002 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nelnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NNI

Nelnet Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 51.62 and a current ratio of 51.62.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.69%.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Insider Transactions at Nelnet

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $228,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $74,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $228,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at $608,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nelnet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nelnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.