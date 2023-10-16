Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) PT Lowered to $17.50

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $17.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s current price.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Neogen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Neogen Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,473. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. Neogen has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Neogen will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Neogen

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 1,917 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $30,077.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,061.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,008 shares of company stock valued at $104,408. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Neogen by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 6.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Neogen by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Neogen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $57,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

