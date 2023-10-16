Netcall (LON:NET) Sets New 1-Year Low at $74.00

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.91), with a volume of 41921 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.93).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.59) price target on shares of Netcall in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Netcall alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NET

Netcall Trading Down 2.6 %

Netcall Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of £118.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,800.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 95.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a GBX 0.83 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.54. Netcall’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

About Netcall

(Get Free Report)

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.