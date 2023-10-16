New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 31200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.21 price target on New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 17.88.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

