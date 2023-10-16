New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Price Up 6.3%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 1,068,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,055,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. CSFB cut their price target on New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.54.

Get New Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on New Gold

New Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.89 million, a PE ratio of -13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.60.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 369,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in New Gold by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New Gold by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of New Gold by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 334,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,179 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.