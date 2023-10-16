New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NEWR. DA Davidson downgraded New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered New Relic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.21.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $85.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87. New Relic has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $86.05.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $242.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $727,618.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,357,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $218,309.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,854 shares in the company, valued at $659,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $727,618.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,357,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in New Relic by 71.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Relic during the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 28.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

